BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.66% of Construction Partners worth $10,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,259,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,474 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,736,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after acquiring an additional 215,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,396,000 after acquiring an additional 232,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $25,186,000. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROAD opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

