BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Analog Devices by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $169.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

