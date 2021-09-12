BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 67.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 26.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,777 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 63.5% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,054,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,693,000 after acquiring an additional 798,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 25.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,888,000 after acquiring an additional 756,704 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $61.31 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average is $62.77. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

