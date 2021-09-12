BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $9.66 Million in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 240,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,655,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Federal Signal as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 11.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

FSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

