BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 21,921 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 1.7% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 0.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

In other The Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,434. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

