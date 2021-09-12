BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 2,625 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,560,000 after buying an additional 212,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $425.58 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $434.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.33.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.