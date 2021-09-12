BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 3,084 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $688,000. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in KLA by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $350.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.79. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $655,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

