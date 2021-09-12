BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 3,334 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,099,378,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,967,766,000 after purchasing an additional 104,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $767,449,000 after purchasing an additional 69,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,865,000 after purchasing an additional 194,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,789,000 after purchasing an additional 154,847 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

NOC opened at $354.10 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.62 and a 200-day moving average of $351.64. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

