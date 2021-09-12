BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 37,968 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,968 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after buying an additional 510,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,035,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,150 shares of company stock worth $3,917,325 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

