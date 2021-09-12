BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 5,381 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after buying an additional 1,725,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,779,000 after buying an additional 1,070,050 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after buying an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $140,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $212.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.00. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

