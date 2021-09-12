BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO stock opened at $342.37 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $1,144,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,516 shares of company stock worth $75,900,110 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

