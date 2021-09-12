BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 2.0% in the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 228,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in eBay by 8.5% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 592,229 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $41,580,000 after acquiring an additional 46,589 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in eBay by 8.0% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 13,238 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 4.9% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 104,775 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $72.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.