BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 31,479 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,773,208 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 199,057 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,865 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 62,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

