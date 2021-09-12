Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Shares of AVGO traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $498.15. 1,611,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,302. The company has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.53. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $343.48 and a one year high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.