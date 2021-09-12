Brokerages Anticipate Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Analysts expect that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advent Technologies.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

ADN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $9,579,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $4,500,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,780,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $673,000. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advent Technologies stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 338,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.60 million, a P/E ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 0.38. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advent Technologies (ADN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.