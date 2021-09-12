Brokerages Anticipate CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post $74.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.70 million. CareDx reported sales of $53.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $290.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.60 million to $291.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $342.46 million, with estimates ranging from $338.26 million to $349.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $69.47 on Friday. CareDx has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -385.94 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.61.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total value of $513,505.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,715,201.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,469 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 953.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth about $477,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

