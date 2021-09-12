Brokerages Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to Post $1.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.37. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.14. 466,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $139.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

