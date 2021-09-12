Brokerages Anticipate CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $16.11.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

