Brokerages Anticipate CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to announce $310.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.50 million. CMC Materials posted sales of $274.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CMC Materials.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

CCMP opened at $130.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -77.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.80 and a 200-day moving average of $155.50. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,645,000 after buying an additional 101,170 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,611,000 after acquiring an additional 73,826 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,836,000 after acquiring an additional 81,480 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CMC Materials by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in CMC Materials by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,774,000 after acquiring an additional 215,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.