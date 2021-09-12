Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $826.56 Million

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce sales of $826.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $688.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $942.22 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on H. Truist Securities upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.03.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,666,656.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 350,064 shares of company stock worth $26,096,233 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.