Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $826.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce sales of $826.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $688.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $942.22 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on H. Truist Securities upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.03.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,666,656.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 350,064 shares of company stock worth $26,096,233 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

