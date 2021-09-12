Brokerages Anticipate McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. McAfee reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McAfee presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McAfee by 158.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McAfee by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in McAfee by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in McAfee by 267,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $20.90 on Friday. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion and a PE ratio of -61.47.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

