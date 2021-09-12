Brokerages Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will post $387.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.50 million and the highest is $395.30 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $356.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

NYSE FLOW opened at $76.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $86.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,368,000 after buying an additional 315,146 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after purchasing an additional 111,796 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

