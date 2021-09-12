Brokerages Expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. ChampionX posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ChampionX by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,971,000 after buying an additional 327,272 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ChampionX by 273.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ChampionX by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 370.23 and a beta of 3.30.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

