Brokerages Expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Post -$0.59 EPS

Analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will report earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.60). Homology Medicines posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIXX shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 514,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,718. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $435.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.39. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 732.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 30.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 78.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

