Brokerages Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.80 Million

Equities analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to report sales of $123.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.00 million. NewAge posted sales of $62.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $500.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.56 million to $509.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $557.51 million, with estimates ranging from $551.23 million to $563.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.71 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NBEV stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.17. NewAge has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge in the second quarter worth $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in NewAge during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NewAge in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 36.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewAge, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of beverages. It operates through the Noni by NewAge and NewAge segment. The Noni by NewAge segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of Tahitian Noni Juice, MAX and other noni beverages as well as other nutritional, cosmetic, and personal care products.

