Brokerages Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $555.59 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post $555.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $536.00 million and the highest is $584.70 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $425.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLCE. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.70.

PLCE opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $107.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.12.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,169 shares of company stock worth $6,637,547 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at $121,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Children's Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

