Brokers Offer Predictions for TFI International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.85 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.95 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.18.

TFII opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.05 and a 200-day moving average of $102.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,158,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 355.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

