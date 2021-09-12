Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

BRKS stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,556 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $52,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

