Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Brooks Automation worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 182.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,556 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

BRKS stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.52.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

