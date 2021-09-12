Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average of $100.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brunswick by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

