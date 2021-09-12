BSCPAD Price Tops $1.46 (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $105.62 million and $2.97 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00070163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00130194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00182383 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,066.72 or 1.00218921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.81 or 0.07311506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.65 or 0.00886851 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

