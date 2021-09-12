BTU Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $14,695.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001410 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $58.64 million and approximately $14,695.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00063565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00163262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044581 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

