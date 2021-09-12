Bunicorn (BUNI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.72 Million

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a market cap of $12.90 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00073392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00131228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00185494 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.18 or 0.07327261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,958.76 or 1.00069491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $437.55 or 0.00952719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

