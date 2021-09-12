Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Sold by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC reduced its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067,076 shares during the period. Burford Capital accounts for about 2.4% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned about 0.21% of Burford Capital worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 450,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 438,803 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $66,264,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,811,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 515,707 shares during the period.

NYSE BUR opened at $10.99 on Friday. Burford Capital Limited has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

