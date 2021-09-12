Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to announce $2.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $9.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.18 billion to $9.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000.

NYSE:BURL opened at $287.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $189.99 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.01.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.