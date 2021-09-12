ByteNext Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $874,769.18 and approximately $14,223.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ByteNext has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00078116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00129566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00181384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,405.51 or 1.00084403 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.70 or 0.07295345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.83 or 0.00943038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003028 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

