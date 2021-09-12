C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.53.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $16,964,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $5,456,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

