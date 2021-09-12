Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 104.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $3,214,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,036,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,517,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 59.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $78,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

CADE opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In related news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

