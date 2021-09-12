Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $166.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.65. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $168.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,683 shares of company stock worth $25,959,791. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.