Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $258.55 Million

Analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to announce sales of $258.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $255.00 million. Calavo Growers posted sales of $234.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after buying an additional 546,875 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Calavo Growers by 517.6% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,946,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Calavo Growers by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

CVGW opened at $38.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.13. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $689.32 million, a PE ratio of 149.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

