Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.53.

CCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCO stock traded up C$1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.64. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$11.84 and a 1 year high of C$31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.68.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.