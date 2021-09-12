Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,060,000 after acquiring an additional 77,339 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CM opened at $115.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $121.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.60.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.