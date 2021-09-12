Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.07.

A number of analysts have commented on CP shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $76,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP opened at $68.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

