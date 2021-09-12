Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 510.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,184,000 after buying an additional 634,295 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after buying an additional 105,980 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.2% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 359,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after buying an additional 283,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.8% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.01. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

