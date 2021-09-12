Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$220.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTC.A. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$234.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$223.00 to C$216.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$232.00 to C$251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$219.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Diana Leslie Chant acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$195.92 per share, with a total value of C$48,980.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$483,927.34.

CTC.A stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$192.75. The company had a trading volume of 78,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$193.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$191.96. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$122.81 and a 1-year high of C$213.85. The firm has a market cap of C$11.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.18.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

