Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €63.33 ($74.51).

A number of analysts have commented on COK shares. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

COK stock opened at €56.34 ($66.28) on Friday. Cancom has a 52 week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 52 week high of €57.66 ($67.84). The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

