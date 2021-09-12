Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPXWF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Capital Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CPXWF remained flat at $$34.31 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

