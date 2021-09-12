Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stake Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.35% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,343,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,455,000 after acquiring an additional 171,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,623,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,695,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,622,000 after buying an additional 73,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFFN stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

CFFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

