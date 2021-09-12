Carbon (CRBN) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $135,253.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00074165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00129181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.00181541 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,300.10 or 0.07303524 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,183.04 or 0.99995558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.57 or 0.00932976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

