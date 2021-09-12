Cardano (ADA) Reaches One Day Volume of $8.10 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $2.57 or 0.00005694 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $82.27 billion and $8.10 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00051036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00128376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.81 or 0.00607177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00019462 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000830 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00046296 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,038,100,544 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

